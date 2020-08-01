Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 989 new cases, 6 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health released an update Saturday morning on new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Indiana has reported 989 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday’s update, bringing the total number of positive cases to 67,122, according to the ISDH.
The health department also reported 6 new deaths due to COVID-19 Saturday. There are now a total of 2,771 deaths due to the virus reported in the state of Indiana.
So far, Indiana has administered 942,105 COVID-19 tests, with 758,606 individuals in Indiana tested. 15,714 new tests were administered, with 11,282 new individuals tested.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is now listed as 7.1 percent.
