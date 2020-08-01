JCPS announces 1.8 million meals served to students since March

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools announced that at the end of July, more than 1.8 million meals have been given out to students and families since their meal distribution began in March.
JCPS communications director Mark Hebert confirmed that as of Friday, 1,818,111 meals have been distributed to students. Friday’s numbers include 8,856 breakfasts and 8,826 lunches were handed out.
Since schools had been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, families have been relying on JCPS’ meal distribution program to get school breakfasts and lunches to students.
The program began on March 16, and in May it was announced that the feeding sites would continue serving students through the summer.
