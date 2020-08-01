JCPS assistant superintendent, Ky. education commissioner finalist resigns from school system

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dr. Felicia Cumings Smith, the assistant superintendent at Jefferson County Public Schools and one of three finalists for the Kentucky Department of Education commissioner, has resigned from her position according to JCPS.
JCPS communications director Mark Hebert confirmed that Smith had filed her resignation and her last day was Friday, July 31.
According to Hebert, the resignation was filed on July 10, which was the same day Dr. Jason Glass was announced as the new commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Education.
The resignation letter by Dr. Smith listed a “personal decision” as the reason for her resignation from the school system.
“I appreciate the opportunities you and Dr. Pollio have given me during my tenure,” Dr. Smith said in the letter addressed to Dr. Carmen Coleman, JCPS Chief Academic Officer. “I believe the contributions I have made have supported the district in its turnaround efforts for children and teachers. I wish the district much success moving forward.”
Dr. Smith was named JCPS assistant superintendent in 2017, where she oversaw the implementation of curriculum and instruction within the school board. Smith is a Kentucky native, earning her bachelor’s and master’s in elementary education from the University of Louisville.
She then received a doctorate in instruction and administration, including Rank 1 certification in instructional leadership from the University of Kentucky.
The announcement from Dr. Smith comes shortly after the decision was made by JCPS to begin the 2020-2021 school year with full non-traditional instruction. Students will start classes on August 25.
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said decisions on future steps for NTI instruction would be made following a six-week period.
