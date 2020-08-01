Local entrepreneurs celebrate grand opening for beauty store in West Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two local entrepreneurs are celebrating the opening for a new West Louisville business.
Gant’s Beauty Depot on Amy Avenue hosted its opening day ceremony on Saturday morning. The Black owned business specializes in hair care and beauty products for Black consumers.
La-Nita and Howard Gant said the business would help serve the high demand for beauty products in the area after the former occupant of the supply store had to close down.
“The importance of owning a hair store in West Louisville is imperative for families, barbers, and beauticians,” the Gants said. “It is going to be so convenient and easily accessible to the people in the area, they need quality businesses, especially ones that provide beauty products, and that’s what we will provide.”
The Gants own other West Louisville businesses including Nee Nee’s Angels Daycare and D&G Tax Service. While the coronavirus pandemic has caused some issues in terms of opening the new shop, the Gants said that won’t stop them from succeeding.
