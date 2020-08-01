Louisville mayor Greg Fischer announces 143 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, 1 new death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville mayor Greg Fischer announced new numbers for positive cases of COVID-19 in the city of Louisville on Saturday morning.
During his weekly COVID-19 town hall Q&A session live on Facebook Saturday, Mayor Fischer confirmed 143 new cases of COVID-19 in the city, bringing the total number of cases to 7,014.
One new death was also confirmed Saturday, an 81-year-old male. This brings the total number of deaths due to the virus in the city to 248.
A total of 95,424 total tests have been administered in the city according to Saturday’s numbers. 4,550 people have recovered from the virus, with 86 newly reported on August 1.
The mayor also announced that the city’s positivity rate is now at 7.35 percent.
An update is expected for Saturday’s numbers for Kentucky later in the day. On Friday, Gov. Beshear announced 778 new cases, which brought the state’s total number of cases to over 30,000.
The Indiana State Department of Health also announced on Saturday that there were 989 new cases of the virus, bringing that state’s total to 67,122 cases.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.