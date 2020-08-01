Phos Community Church Pastor dies after covid-19 infection

CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WAVE) - A pastor has died less than a month after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Jeff Fuson was the lead pastor at Phos Community Church in Crestwood, Ky. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early July. His family gave frequent updates on his status.
Fuson posted on Facebook early into his diagnoses saying: “Take this disease seriously. Wear a mask in public, social distance, wash your hands, stay home as much as possible. I’m telling you this is already way tougher than I ever thought I’d have to go through. And my path ahead is uncharted. I’m preparing to battle and win either way with the lords help and your support and prayers.”
The church will hold an online service in Fuson’s memory Sunday morning at 930.
