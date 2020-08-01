Study says college students should be tested for COVID-19 every 2 to 3 days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the debate about returning to school continues, a new study suggests college students need to be tested regularly for coronavirus.
Yale scientists looked at testing frequency, accuracy, turnaround time and cost to calculate how colleges could safely reopen. They conclude it will not be enough for colleges to monitor students for symptoms. Instead, they should test students for the virus every two to three days along with requiring masks and social distancing.
The researchers also found using a low-quality test would still avoid more infections than less-frequent testing with higher accuracy tests.
Coronavirus is already on some campuses. A new report by the New York Times has linked 6,300 coronavirus cases to 270 colleges in the United States.
University of Louisville undergraduate classes are set to begin August 17.
Courses will be taught in a hybrid model – both in-person and online. UofL will make testing available to all faculty, students and staff, with emphasis on those displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.