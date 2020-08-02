Amy McGrath makes stop in Owensboro this weekend

“This cycle is the most important election we’ve had in my lifetime,” McGrath said. “But it’s also important because Americans should know how they could vote, and we want all Americans to be able to vote. For many people, they don’t know anything other than (Senator Mitch McConnell). The man has been in the Senate since I was 8 years old. I think the challenge is we have got to have a vision for what does it mean if we don’t have this man in Washington. Look where we are - are things getting any better?”