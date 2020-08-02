Amy McGrath makes stop in Owensboro this weekend

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Democratic Senate candidate Amy McGrath paid a visit to Owensboro at the Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn on Saturday.
This visit was all part of McGrath’s ongoing efforts to expand voting access, as she kicks off her voter registration initiative. The outreach includes historically disenfranchised Kentuckians.
Following Gov. Andy Beshear’s order to restore voting rights to those who have committed non-violent felonies, McGrath said she wants to help them get back on the voter rolls through education efforts.
“This cycle is the most important election we’ve had in my lifetime,” McGrath said. “But it’s also important because Americans should know how they could vote, and we want all Americans to be able to vote. For many people, they don’t know anything other than (Senator Mitch McConnell). The man has been in the Senate since I was 8 years old. I think the challenge is we have got to have a vision for what does it mean if we don’t have this man in Washington. Look where we are - are things getting any better?”
McGrath is running against the long-time Republican senator in November’s general election.
