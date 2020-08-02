AP Interview: Heat’s Leonard stands for anthem, explains why

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Meyers Leonard of the Miami Heat stood for the national anthem before his team played the Denver Nuggets.
Leonard explained the decision in an interview with The Associated Press. He says he “absolutely” believes that Black Lives Matter and wore a shirt with that message Saturday.
But he also has deep ties to the military, especially because his brother served two tours in Afghanistan as a Marine.
Leonard says the decision to stand has been among the most agonizing choices of his life.
