Cuban community rally in NuLu to support restaurant owner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Cuban community rallied in Nulu Sunday outside of La Bodeguita De Mima in support of the restaurant and owner, Fernando Martinez.
Martinez said he’s been called racist along with other names that he said do not represent him after not agreeing and signing a list of demands composed by protesters.
“How could I be called a bigot and a racist when my family is black, when my son is gay,” Martinez said.
The Cuban group said they want protesters to stop attacking Martinez’s businesses.
“We respect your opinion, please respect our businesses,” a representative for the Kentucky Cuban American association said.
Many of the signs protesters held up read “Justice for all” and “No socialism in America” which is what the group feels like the protesters demands represent.
“I’m against socialism because I escaped socialism,” Martinez said. “I’m not against the black community.”
The group also said they support the Black Lives Matter movement and they also want justice for black people.
“The Cuban American community wants to be the bridge that brings the answers that my black brothers and sisters have been fighting for,” another representative for the Kentucky Cuban American association said.
Martinez says his doors are open to everyone.
“If you’re gay this is your home,” Martinez said. “If you’re black this is your home, if you’re white this is your home, if you’re human this is your home.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.