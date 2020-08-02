Family creates GoFundMe for 5-year-old critically injured in accidental shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of a 5-year-old reported in critical condition due to an apparent accidental shooting is now asking for donations to help pay for medical funds.
A GoFundMe account was created Saturday for Trey May, the 5-year-old fighting for his life currently at Norton Children’s Hospital after an emergency craniotomy. The page is seeking a $10,000 goal to help pay for medical expenses.
The organizer of the account, Elizabeth Russo, is Trey’s cousin, and has been sharing updates from the family since the page was started.
His mother said that Trey, who is autistic, happened to get a hold of a gun within his father’s home and had shot himself in the head on Friday.
Part of his skull was removed in surgery and and he lost part of his brain on the left side, according to the page. The surgeons told the family to expect the worst.
Another update was provided on Sunday morning, saying that Trey had responded to commands given by his nurse.
The family said they are grateful for the continued support for people’s thoughts and prayers.
