FORECAST: Partly sunny with a small shower chance
The disturbance pinwheeling through Eastern Kentucky as of this writing is making a mess out of areas east of I-75 while leaving us with just a few spotty downpours.
By Justin Logan | July 31, 2020 at 6:40 AM EDT - Updated August 2 at 8:20 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More scattered showers and storms Monday then trending drier

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly sunny with much lower rain chances Today. An isolated shower or storm will be possible this afternoon, but most will stay dry with highs in the lower 80s.

Expect a partly cloudy sky Tonight with a small shower chance leading into Monday morning. Temperatures will be pleasant with lows in the 60s.

We’ll see a partly sunny sky on Monday with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon and evening as highs get into the low to mid 80s.

Scattered showers are still possible Monday evening before gradually tapering off. We’ll be left with a partly to mostly cloudy sky with patchy fog possible by Tuesday morning.

Temperatures gradually heat back up to near normal (upper 80s) by late week.

