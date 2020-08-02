FORECAST: Showers and storms Monday, lower humidity follows

- Showers and storms on Monday as a cold front moves through
- Less humid air moves in Tuesday into Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few showers will make there way through the area this evening, otherwise expect scattered clouds and nice temperatures. Isolated showers are possible overnight, with the best chance in southern Indiana. It will be a pleasant night with lows in the 60s.
We’ll see a partly sunny sky on Monday with showers and thunderstorms developing. The best chance will be during the afternoon and evening, however there will be a few morning showers, mainly in Indiana. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Scattered showers are still possible Monday evening before gradually tapering off. We’ll be left with a partly to mostly cloudy sky with patchy fog possible by Tuesday morning.
Drier and less humid air will filter into the area through the day Tuesday. We’ll see a partly sunny sky, but a few isolated showers are still possible. Highs will struggle to reach 80 degrees for a high.
Temperatures gradually heat back up to near normal (upper 80s) by late week.
