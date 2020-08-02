Gov. Beshear: 463 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 2 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The governor’s office released an update Sunday on positive cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.
According to Governor Beshear, there were 463 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported as of Sunday afternoon. The state’s total number of cases is now reported as 31,185.
Governor Beshear said that of those cases, 11 of them were children 5-years-old or younger.
“We appear to be seeing what we all hope is a plateau in the alarming growth of coronavirus cases in the commonwealth,” Beshear said. “It shows that wearing a mask, social distancing and not traveling to virus hot spots is working. We need to see this trend continue to avoid having to make more hard choices and sacrifices.”
Two new deaths were also announced in Sunday’s update. This includes a 56-year-old male from Oldham County and a 70-year-old female from Muhlenberg County.
Total number of deaths in the state due to the virus is now 742.
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner for the Department of Public Health, said that while he’s ‘cautiously optimistic’ escalation of cases has been halted, it’s a prolonged challenge for people to continue practicing safe guidelines.
“As we continue to fight COVID-19 with personal choices that include responsible decisions about travel, crowd sizes, thorough and frequent hand-washing and wearing face masks, there’s still a need to keep other public health considerations in mind,” Dr. Stack said. “Conditions that don’t care that there’s a global pandemic going on.”
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.