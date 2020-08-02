Group of St. Matthews Texas Roadhouse employees quarantine after possible COVID-19 exposure at off-work party

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A number of employees at the Texas Roadhouse location in St. Matthews have been under quarantine following possible exposure to COVID-19 at an off-work party outside the restaurant, according to the company’s spokesperson.
Travis Doster, spokesperson for Texas Roadhouse said ‘a number’ of employees at the Shelbyville Road location were removed from the schedule after learning of the possible exposure at a party in mid-July.
Doster said that the employees did not work while they were sick, and that there are protocols in place for workers who are exposed to a positive person.
“Protocols are working as designed,” Doster told WAVE 3 News. “We follow all CDC guidelines, and employees aren’t allowed to work for 14 days until a self-quarantine is completed.”
Some of the employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the party, but have not been allowed back into the building until the same self-quarantine has been completed.
“Following the two-week self quarantine, employees can return back to work.” Doster said.
Texas Roadhouse also conducts a strenuous health survey for employees returning to work to ensure the safety of customers and other staff.
Doster said that some of the employees who have completed self-quarantine and passed safety guidelines should be able to start returning to work this week.
More than 100 workers are employed at the St. Matthews location according to Doster, and that the restaurant has continued to operate while employees self-quarantined.
