Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 784 new cases, 4 new deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Department of Health updated numbers Sunday morning on positive cases of COVID-19 within the state.
There were 784 new positive cases in Indiana Sunday according to the ISDH, bringing the total number of positive cases to 67,857.
In addition, four new deaths due to coronavirus in Indiana were reported Sunday by the health department. Total number of deaths due to the virus is now 2,775.
ISDH said that 12,263 new individuals have been tested and 15,944 new tests have been administered in Sunday’s update. 769,043 individuals total have been tested for COVID-19, with 955,422 tests given so far in Indiana.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 8,781 total patients in Indiana have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 1,836 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
Total patients recovered from COVID-19 in Indiana is now at 46,955, bringing the percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state to 70.7 percent Sunday morning.
