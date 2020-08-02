Lanesville Junior-Senior High School reports 3 additional student COVID-19 cases

LANESVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A Harrison County high school has reported three new COVID-19 cases days after their return back to school Wednesday.
Lanesville Community School Corporation superintendent Steve Morris sent out a release Saturday announcing three seniors at Lanesville Junior-Senior High School tested positive for COVID-19.
An additional student from the school had tested positive and was announced on Friday. The three new students were confirmed as contacts to the first case.
Morris said that a decision was made to schedule a virtual learning day for Monday, August 3 for all students in Kindergarten through 12th grade, following guidance from the Harrison County Health Department.
The virtual learning day will allow time for additional contact tracing and to clean the school building. Additional crews were brought in to deep clean the facility over the weekend.
Classes are scheduled to resume in-person on Tuesday, August 4, according to the release.
Morris said that the school anticipates an additional 28 to 30 new contacts that will begin a 14-day quarantine. He also said that despite the news, the return to school has gone well with mask wearing, cafeteria protocols, and student movement throughout the school building.
