Local restaurant says enforcing mask mandate is challenging

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As coronavirus cases have been steadily increasing, health care professionals and government leaders continue urging the importance of wearing masks in public; especially at businesses like stores and restaurants.
For the last several decades, Siobhan and Michael Reidy have been serving Irish cuisine in Louisville, and when people walk into Irish Rover on Frankfort Avenue, customers are asked to follow the rules of the establishment.
This year has brought on a challenge for businesses amid a global pandemic. Stores and restaurants have faced shut downs and reopenings. Now, the mask mandate rule helping keep businesses open by preventing spread is causing a different problem.
“We don’t want to have to be the mask police, we hate it,” Siobhan Reidy said. “We haven’t been in business for 27 years because we like to piss people off.”
However, when it comes to keeping customers and employees safe, the Reidys said they don’t have a choice.
The owners posted on Facebook after a bad day in the make-shift, now outdoor dining room. The post lists issues with customers who didn’t follow the rules, and ultimately asking people to remember the point and purpose of wearing a mask.
“We’re following the science really closely, science says its less risky outside, so, were outside, not inside at all,” Reidy said. “Science says the masks work, it provides a little protection from the wearer but a lot of protection for the people you’re talking to.”
The Reidys said diners have walked out on their bills after refusing to wear a mask when the wait staff approached the tables. In certain instances, people have even blatantly intended to defy the rules.
“Two gentlemen had masks on came and sat down then said we’re not going to wear these [masks],” Michael Reidy said. “I spoke to the them, [and said] you {better] leave, everyone got up at every table and clapped. That will tell you, the folks who don’t want to wear masks are definitely in the minority.”
Businesses like the family-owned Irish Rover are spending money on more disposable products, masks and extra sanitizing measures. It’s already difficult because for Irish Rover’s margins, they’re significantly smaller.
The owners said they’ve downsized from 125 tables inside and outside to just 15 at most in their biergarten. The reason for this, they say, is to be able to continue to operate and serve the community for more decades to come.
“We’re here and restaurants who are doing this right now, we’re here to regain people’s trust during a pandemic we have no control over and no more than they have,” Reidy said. “We’re in this together.”
