Man injured in early-morning shooting in east Louisville, LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a shooting in east Louisville early Sunday morning where one man was injured.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, calls came in around 1:00 a.m. to the 13000 block of Oak Forest Court on reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a male that had been shot. He was transported to University Hospital with what appeared to police as non-serious injuries.
LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating, and there are no suspects currently.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
