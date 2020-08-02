Man injured in early-morning shooting in east Louisville, LMPD investigating

Man injured in early-morning shooting in east Louisville, LMPD investigating
Police are investigating after a shooting in east Louisville early Sunday morning where one man was injured. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt | August 2, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT - Updated August 2 at 12:05 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a shooting in east Louisville early Sunday morning where one man was injured.

According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, calls came in around 1:00 a.m. to the 13000 block of Oak Forest Court on reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a male that had been shot. He was transported to University Hospital with what appeared to police as non-serious injuries.

LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating, and there are no suspects currently.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.