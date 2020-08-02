USDA identifies mysterious, unsolicited seeds from China

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An answer to those mysterious seeds that folks across the country and here in Kentucky received in the mail.
The US Department of Agriculture has identified the unsolicited seeds people across the country have apparently been receiving from China. It says they’re from fruits, vegetables, herbs, flowers and other common plants.
USA Today reports the department has identified 14 varieties of seeds in the shipments.
The Agriculture Department said anyone who receives the packages should keep them and contact the authorities. The department said the FBI and Department of Homeland Security are helping it determine if the seeds pose any risk.
A woman from Bardstown told WAVE 3 News she got the seeds she did the right thing and didn’t open or plant the seed and reported it to authorities..
Earlier this week, the USDA said they don’t have any evidence indicating this is something other than a ‘brushing scam’ where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales.
