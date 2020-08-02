Vehicle collision involving LMPD officer in Newburg neighborhood sends 2 to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police confirmed that a vehicle collision in the Newburg neighborhood has sent an officer and another driver to the hospital.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, the collision was reported around 2:00 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Robinhood Lane and Templewood Drive.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the officer was responding to calls of a shooting in the area. The officer arrived at the intersection and failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign, hitting a passenger vehicle going westbound on Templewood.
The passenger vehicle then struck a house causing minor damage.
The officer and driver of the passenger vehicle were transported to University Hospital with minor injuries. LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating.
