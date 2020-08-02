Woman arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting last Sunday night in the Newburg neighborhood where a 29-year-old woman was killed.
31-year-old Grenisa Smith from Louisville has been charged with one count of murder for the shooting death of Josette Lane on Shasta Trail July 26.
According to an arrest report obtained by WAVE 3 News, Smith was involved in an argument with Lane that turned physical at a residence on the 4900 block of Shasta Trail. The two women were fighting when Smith grabbed Lane by the hair and kicked her multiple times.
A witness attempted to separate the two women and Smith left the residence.
Smith returned with a handgun in her possession, then cocked and pointed the weapon at Lane, saying that she was going to kill her. Smith then pulled the trigger, shooting Lane in the head.
Lane was transported to University Hospital where she later died due to her injuries.
The suspect was identified to police by one of the witnesses through a photo, and had recorded the incident with a cell phone.
Smith was arrested Friday morning and is currently booked at Metro Corrections. Her next court date is set for August 10.
