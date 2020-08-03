A/B schedule approved for Oldham County middle, high school students

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County Schools middle and high school students will start the year off on an A/B schedule, meaning students will transition going to class in-person on certain days while working at home on others. The schedule was created as the county still battles the coronavirus and its spread.
The school board approved the measure during Monday night’s meeting.
Half the students will go to school Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for one week, then Monday and Wednesday the following week. The other half of the students will go to school Tuesday and Thursday one week, then Tuesday, Thursday and Friday the following week.
The groups will be split up by their last names.
Lori McDowell, the director of communications for Oldham County Schools, said more information will be released about the schedule in the next few days.
