David McAtee: State investigation into deadly shooting ‘substantially complete’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - The secretary of Gov. Andy Beshear's executive cabinet announced Monday that the Kentucky State Police's investigation into the shooting death of a popular restaurateur is "susbtantially complete."
David McAtee was shot dead by National Guardsmen on June 1. He was shot just outside his restaurant, YaYa’s BBQ Shack, in Louisville, and surveillance video from the restaurant showed him collapse inside after he was shot.
J. Michael Brown said KSP has turned its files over to the the Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for review.
Brown said KSP also has given its files to the FBI, which is conducting its own investigation.
The file is not closed, Brown said, adding that the KSP has been asked not to release anymore information about the case until the investigation is complete.
National Guard and LMPD officers were called to the area of YaYa’s in west Louisville to disperse a crowd early on the morning of July 1. LMPD officials said McAtee fired first, prompting the return of the gunfire that killed him. Hours after the incident, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer fired LMPD Chief Steve Conrad, who was due to retire just weeks later.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.