Driver killed, 2 others injured in Greenbelt Hwy. crash in Louisville

Driver killed, 2 others injured in Greenbelt Hwy. crash in Louisville
This WAVE 3 News file photo shows debris from a fatal wreck on Greenbelt Highway in 2018.
By Shellie Sylvestri | August 3, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT - Updated August 3 at 4:52 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A driver is dead after being involved in a crash on Greenbelt Highway Monday.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the victim was driving a red passenger car and trying to make a left turn onto Greenbelt Highway from Intermodal Drive near Pleasure Ridge Park around 3:30 p.m. The driver hit a truck traveling southbound on Greenbelt Highway.

The driver of the passenger car died at the scene. A passenger in the car was transported to UofL Hospital with injuries that are reportedly life-threatening.

Mitchell said the driver of the truck was also brought to the hospital, but their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

Traffic on Greenbelt Highway is currently being rerouted onto Intermodal Drive for the next 2-3 hours.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.