Driver killed, 2 others injured in Greenbelt Hwy. crash in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A driver is dead after being involved in a crash on Greenbelt Highway Monday.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the victim was driving a red passenger car and trying to make a left turn onto Greenbelt Highway from Intermodal Drive near Pleasure Ridge Park around 3:30 p.m. The driver hit a truck traveling southbound on Greenbelt Highway.
The driver of the passenger car died at the scene. A passenger in the car was transported to UofL Hospital with injuries that are reportedly life-threatening.
Mitchell said the driver of the truck was also brought to the hospital, but their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
Traffic on Greenbelt Highway is currently being rerouted onto Intermodal Drive for the next 2-3 hours.
