FORECAST: Scattered downpours this morning, again this afternoon
By Brian Goode | August 3, 2020 at 6:31 AM EDT - Updated August 3 at 6:31 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • TODAY: A few strong thunderstorms possible, mainly along/north of the Ohio River
  • TUESDAY: A few strong thunderstorms possible, mainly south of the Ohio River
  • WEDNESDAY: Coolest air since mid-June!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are scattered thunderstorms this morning roughly along/north of the Ohio River.

We’ll see a lull on the radar near lunch but more scattered thunderstorms will develop in nearly the same locations this afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms will ease to a few showers then end overnight. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy.

A cold front will pass through WAVE Country with the main thunderstorm risk along and south of the Ohio River. Areas to the north will enjoy a drier, cooler flow for a pleasant day.

Fantastic night ahead with lows in the lower 60s in the city (coolest since midJune) and mid-upper 50s away from the city limits!

We will return back to that “summer feel” around 90 degrees by the weekend.

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/3 4AM

