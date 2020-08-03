FORECAST: Scattered downpours this morning, again this afternoon

- TODAY: A few strong thunderstorms possible, mainly along/north of the Ohio River
- TUESDAY: A few strong thunderstorms possible, mainly south of the Ohio River
- WEDNESDAY: Coolest air since mid-June!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are scattered thunderstorms this morning roughly along/north of the Ohio River.
We’ll see a lull on the radar near lunch but more scattered thunderstorms will develop in nearly the same locations this afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms will ease to a few showers then end overnight. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy.
A cold front will pass through WAVE Country with the main thunderstorm risk along and south of the Ohio River. Areas to the north will enjoy a drier, cooler flow for a pleasant day.
Fantastic night ahead with lows in the lower 60s in the city (coolest since midJune) and mid-upper 50s away from the city limits!
We will return back to that “summer feel” around 90 degrees by the weekend.
