FORECAST: Scattered storms this evening, fall-like by Wednesday!

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Isolated flash flooding possible with storms this afternoon and evening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered storms will continue at times this evening, but they’ll be largely out of our hair by the overnight hours.
We’ll see lows get down into the 60s as patchy fog develops Tuesday morning. As the cold front continues its trek southward on Tuesday, additional scattered storms will be possible in the afternoon mainly in Kentucky. Highs will struggle to hit 80 degrees in the afternoon, so enjoy the continued cooler weather!
Tuesday night is going to feel great. An early taste of some fall air will move in with lows in the lower 60s in the city (coolest since mid-June) and mid to upper 50s outside of Louisville!
Wednesday will be a real gem with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Not a drop of rain will be in sight for the middle of the week!
We’ll eventually start to warm back into the upper 80s by the end of the workweek. Scattered storm chances return by next week and so do high temperatures in the 90s.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.