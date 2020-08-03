Gov. Beshear announces new coronavirus PSA campaign following ‘rough’ July

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that July was the worst month in terms of positive coronavirus cases in Kentucky, and last week was the worst week throughout the pandemic.
“Having a rough month in terms of overall cases in July will likely mean we have a rough month ... of Kentuckians we lose in August,” Beshear warned.
But the governor said July also brought some good news. Beshear showed a graph that showed a 48-percent increase in cases during the week of July 6, and a 52-percent spike during the week of July 13. But the week of July 20 only saw a 4-percent increase and last week only a 5-percent rise in cases.
Beshear said he attributes the slow rise in cases the last two weeks to Kentuckians wearing face masks.
“The simple act of wearing a face covering, and the mandate ... is working,” he said.
The governor announced a new PSA campaign that will launch this week, urging residents to wear masks via digital ads and television and radio commercials.
“The message is simple,” Beshear said. “Don’t put it off; put that facial covering on.”
Beshear reported 323 new cases, including 75 in Jefferson County and 30 in Fayette County. Of the new cases, 12 of them are children under age 5.
The governor also reported two new deaths, and several other new statistics:
+ Total cases 31,508
+ Total deaths 744
+ Total tests 642,577
+ Total recoveries 8,335
+ 612 Kentuckians currently hospitalized; 136 in ICUs
+ Positivity rate 5.18 percent
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
