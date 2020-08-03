‘It was bound to happen’: Charlestown HS student tests positive for COVID-19 on 3rd day of school

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) – A high school student tested positive for COVID-19 three days into the Greater Clark County School year.
Going back to school already brought a lot of nerves for parents and students. As they headed into day four on Monday, some said the positive test at Charlestown High School was a sign of what the rest of the year will look like.
Lexi Treece recently graduated from Charlestown High School. She said she was not shocked to learn what happened after the school reopened.
“I knew it was bound to happen,” Lexi Treece said. “I thought it was a bad idea.”
Lexi Treece’s father, Randy Treece, decided to keep his niece out of school because of their at risk grandfather.
“A lot of these kids are working in restaurants, McDonald’s and all that stuff,” Randy Treece said.
Tom Jenkins has three grandchildren in Greater Clark County Schools. He said he is more worried about his grandchildren passing the virus onto their teachers than himself.
“Honestly if it blows up I don’t know if they’ll be in school two more weeks or another week,” Jenkins said. “That’s the whole thing we don’t know.”
Jenkins said his grandchildren just finished a little league season and came out fine.
Both parents said children need to be in school because they already have their heads in their phones 24/7 and they are missing out on mental stimulation.
“As far as my grandchildren, they’re masked up,” Jenkins said. “They had their temperature taken before they got on the bus. As far as right now I think it’s pretty good.”
If there is a major outbreak the parents said they see a full cancellation in the future.
“I think the world is changed forever!” Randy Treece said.
WAVE 3 News reached out to the GCCS superintendent’s office and was told the schools are following CDC guidelines and will continue to and take steps to keep students safe.
