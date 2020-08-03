JCPS asks parents, guardians to update contact information

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public Schools is asking parents and guardians to update their contact information for the upcoming school year.
The district said current email addresses and phone numbers are important, especially for families requesting a Chromebook or hotspot for NTI learning.
Parents can update their information by going to the Parent Portal section on the JCPS website.
Parents can also sign up to receive text messages from the district by texting Y to 67587.
