Kentucky State University allowing students to choose in-person or virtual classes this fall

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State University is allowing students to choose the type of class arrangement they prefer this fall. Students will have a choice between in-person or remote classes.
The new program, BREDS Choice, gives students the opportunity to decide the best living and learning options for themselves.
The initiative will provide students with online and hybrid options. If students choose the hybrid option then they will have both in-class and online instruction, while the online option will solely be online. However, students who choose the hybrid option will have the flexibility to change back to online-only if they feel uncomfortable having in-class instruction.
There will also be flexible living arrangements and meal plans provided for students.
Each student will receive a COVID-19 safety kit and information about scheduling a COVID-19 test for the upcoming semester.
