Ky. eviction rule lifted as groups provide resources to keep people in their homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over the weekend, rent was due for many in Kentucky.
For now, the moratorium on evictions related to nonpayment, put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been lifted. Some in Louisville now fear that thousands could soon be out of their homes if they don’t get help.
“That could be devastating for Louisville if all those go through for multiple reasons,” Clare Wallace, the Executive Director of South Louisville Community Ministries, said.
Wallace cited impacts ranging from economics to health, safety, and education. She said data from the Housing and Homeless Coalition of Kentucky shows 26,000 residents are at risk of eviction in Jefferson County. As the lifting on the moratorium approached, Wallace said many began to reach out to SLCM, which helps people facing eviction find resources to stay in their homes.
“Beginning really around July first, but we’re seeing that exponential increase happen especially in this first week when people are getting 7-day notices,” she said. “They think that means that they have to leave their home. So, they’re calling us panicking that they need to try and find some resources.”
Wallace explained that a seven-day notice does not mean a person immediately needs to leave their home.
“We know this can be really scary,” she said. “The process can be frustrating and confusing. So, to have assistance through that is really important.”
Nonprofit leaders urge those facing eviction or in fear they may soon be, to request help at StopMyEviction.org or call 211. Those who visit StopMyEviction.org will need to fill out a contact form on the site’s homepage. If someone calls 211, a representative will ask them those questions. Once those steps are completed, those seeking help can expect to hear back from a StopMyEviction.org team member within 24 to 48 hours.
Community Ministries has seen a 120 percent increase in requests for help during the last week. At the South Louisville location, 150 people are currently seeking assistance.
“We’re trying to stop evictions before they even happen [and] before they go to court because that is better for everybody,” Wallace said.
Wallace said the goal is to connect those in need with a team of people will help them get the assistance to stay in their home.
