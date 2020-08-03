Ky. eviction rule lifted as groups provide resources to keep people in their homes

Nonprofit leaders urge those facing eviction or in fear they may soon be, to request help at StopMyEviction.org or call 211. Those who visit StopMyEviction.org will need to fill out a contact form on the site’s homepage. If someone calls 211, a representative will ask them those questions. Once those steps are completed, those seeking help can expect to hear back from a StopMyEviction.org team member within 24 to 48 hours.