LMPD: Crowd attempts to set Hall of Justice on fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A group of people attempted to set the Hall of Justice on fire, according to Louisville Metro police.
The group of about 30 people unsuccessful tried to light the building on fire around midnight, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Mitchell said a majority of the people in Jefferson Square Park left before officers arrived.
Louisville Fire and Rescue firefighters out flames and Public Works crews cleared debris from the street.
No arrests were made.
The LMPD Arson Unit is investigating.
