LMPD interim chief to be questioned under oath in city’s investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After more than 60 days since protests and civil unrest began, the public may finally get some answers from the Louisville Metro Police Department’s interim chief Robert Schroeder and the city’s public safety director Amy Hess.
Both are expected to testify under oath Monday during a hearing held by the Metro Council's Government Oversight and Audit Committee.
The questioning is a result of frustration of council members over a lack of transparency at the hands of Louisville mayor Greg Fischer and his administration.
The questions are expected to revolve around a number of issues, from LMPD's use of force during protests, to who gave stand-down orders to officers during violent rioting and looting of downtown businesses, to limited questions about the Breonna Taylor and David McAtee cases.
Members of the committee have been vocal about trying to get answers, such as who called in the National Guard to respond the night of McAtee's death, and what role did a development play in the investigation into Taylor's ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover.
Other questions, according to the hearing's agenda include who was ultimately behind stand-down orders officer have said were given to them during violent rioting. They also plan to ask about LMPD's use of force, to include pepper balls and tear gas during the protests.
The committee launched the investigation into those in charge of making the decisions and Fischer two weeks ago. The hearing is part of that investigation which grants the committee with subpoena power and the ability to question those in charge under oath.
The hearing is expected to start at 2:30 p.m. Monday.
This story will be updated.
