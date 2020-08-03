Louisville Free Public Library expands curbside pick-up hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You now have more time to pick up your on-hold items at Louisville Free Public Library locations. LFPL is expanding curbside pick-up hours to include some evenings and Saturdays at all 17 branches.
To use the curbside service, you need to place an item on hold in the online catalog. You will receive an email or phone notification letting you know that your item is ready to be picked up. You must then call (502) 574-1611 to schedule a pick-up time.
To ensure the health and safety of library patrons and staff, LFPL’s curbside service is a no-contact delivery process. Library materials in plastic bags are placed directly in your vehicle by library staff and all workers wear face masks. The Library’s curbside service is contactless for patrons without cars as well. Items are placed on a designated table for pickup.
You can still return your items at the Library’s book drops. Returned materials are quarantined for 72 hours before processing to make sure they’re safe to be checked out again.
Here is a list of the library locations and the new pick-up hours:
MAIN - 301 York St. Mon-Thu 10-6:30; Fri,Sat 10-4
BON AIR - 2816 Del Rio Pl. Mon-Thu 10-7; Fri,Sat 10-4
CRESCENT HILL - 2762 Frankfort Ave. Mon,Tue 10-7; Wed-Sat 10-4
FAIRDALE - 10620 W. Manslick Rd. Mon,Thu 11-7; Tue,Wed 11-4; Fri,Sat 11-4
HIGHLANDS-SHELBY PARK –1250 Bardstown Rd. Mon-Thu 10-7; Fri,Sat 10-4
IROQUOIS - 601 West Woodlawn Ave. Mon-Thu 10-7; Fri,Sat 10-4
JEFFERSONTOWN - 10635 Watterson Tr. Mon-Thu 10-7; Fri,Sat 10-4
MIDDLETOWN - 200 N Juneau Dr. Tue,Wed 12-7; Thu-Sat 10-4; Closed Mon.
NEWBURG - 4800 Exeter Ave. Mon-Thu 10-6:30; Fri,Sat 10-4
NORTHEAST - 15 Bellevoir Cir. Mon,Tue 10-4; Wed,Thu 10-7; Fri,Sat 10-4
PORTLAND - 3305 Northwestern Pkwy Mon 10-4; Tue-Thu 10-6:30; Fri,Sat 10-4
ST. MATTHEWS - 3940 Grandview Ave. Mon-Thu 10-7; Fri,Sat 10-4
SHAWNEE - 3912 West Broadway Mon,Wed 11-6:30; Tue, Thu-Sat 11-4
SHIVELY - 3920 Dixie Hwy. Mon-Thu 10-6:30; Fri,Sat 10-4
SOUTH CENTRAL - 7300 Jefferson Blvd. Mon-Thu 10-7; Fri,Sat 10-4
SOUTHWEST - 9725 Dixie Hwy. Mon-Thu 10-6:30; Fri,Sat 10-4
WESTERN - 604 South Tenth St. Mon,Tue 10-6; Wed-Sat 10-4
