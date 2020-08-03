National parks to get a much needed facelift

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of millions of travelers visit America’s parks each year, and those parks are in need of some updating.
Congress has approved the $6 billion dollar Great Outdoors Act, which will provide the funds needed for maintenance, infrastructure and conservation.
More than 300 million people visit the nation’s 419 national park sites, which span 84 million acres. Many of those sites need about $12 billion dollars worth of repairs. The Great Outdoors Act is the biggest investment in public lands since WWII.
Taking care of the nation’s parks also takes care of the communities surrounding them. Visitors spend up to $20 billion dollars in those communities every year.
Kentucky sites such as Abraham Lincoln Birthplace, Cumberland Gap, and Mammoth Cave are all part of the national parks system. For more information, click here.
