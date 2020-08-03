Oldham County superintendent proposes A/B schedule for students

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents in Oldham County could find out Monday how their children will start this school year.
Oldham County Schools superintendent Greg Schultz said he is afraid there will be too many people in the classroom to provide a safe environment for students. He is making a recommendation to the school board to reduce class sizes even more.
Schultz laid out his concerns in a letter to parents and said he is worried about middle and high school students. He’s proposing a schedule that would have half the students in school Monday, Wednesday, Friday during one week, then Monday and Wednesday the following week. The other half of the students would be in school the days that first group is not.
The system will be based on last name. After two weeks every student has been in class the same amount.
The district is still offering online virtual learning academy and after each semester parents would be able to choose to switch between this new A/B schedule, as they’re calling it, or the virtual learning.
The board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Arvin Education Center.
