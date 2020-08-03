Restaurant employee suspended after fight over mask

“When I go in (a restaurant) until I sit down, it’s not a problem,” said Arron Rodriguez, a Louisville restaurant patron. His mother, Toni Rodriguez, said of the customer’s refusal: “It’s a me, me, me, me, me. Here’s the thing, if this is what you need to do, then you should do it and there shouldn’t be a big freaking deal about it, there really shouldn’t. I mean, come on, how hard is it to put it on?”