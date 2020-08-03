StormTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Update

Some good news this week with several positive changes coming our way.
We just have to get through more downpours over the next 36 hours.
It has already been active across Southern IN and along the Ohio River this morning. A few downpours will pass into Central KY as well but the main development zone today will be along and north of the Ohio River. Main threats will be heavy rain and lightning with isolated cases of strong wind gusts.
The front will crawl until Tuesday morning. At that point it will start a nice jog south and the rain chance will follow it with the “storm zone” shifting into Southern KY by 4pm Tuesday.
This front will allow cool & dry air to flow right into our backyard. Temperatures are forecast to average out about 10-15 degrees BELOW normal :) This will mean lots of 50s Wednesday morning with most of Wednesday in the 70s...with some blues skies!
A warm front will push us back into reality by Friday and the weekend with 90 degrees back on the charts as well as afternoon thunderstorms.
But we’ll take this break while it is here!!
Have a Goode one!
