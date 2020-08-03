Surfers brave the waves Isaias churns up at Folly Beach

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - As conditions at Folly Beach began to deteriorate as Tropical Storm Isaias approached the Carolinas, some surfers took advantage of the big waves ahead of the storm.
Despite the danger, a group of surfers say they love the challenge. Folly is a surfing Mecca and storms like this one brings them out in droves.
“We’re out there, we’re safe and we go out all together and keep an eye on each other, so we’re not worried at all,” surfer Bradley Perlitz said.
Scott Whitesell and his surfing buddies say they are experienced surfers and have done a lot of surfing in Southern California.
“We’re just around surfing all the time so it’s no big deal for us,” he said. If you have a board you’ll be alright but if you’re swimming you can definitely get caught in [a rip current], you just have to [not] panic.”
“I think its pretty cool, it’s something that a lot of people don’t experience,” surfer Devin Brown said. “Just to see it is awesome for us, especially me.”
But not all of the people on Folly Beach Monday were surfers. Susan Marsh, of Summerville, said she came down to the beach to enjoy the storm.
“It’s absolutely gorgeous,” she said. “Who can miss something like this? You know, it’s wonderful.”
But with a high risk of rip currents, authorities do not recommend anyone being in the ocean until Isaias passes by. That high rip current risk is expected to continue into the night.
