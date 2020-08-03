‘There’s the door’ -- Councilman blasts law enforcement leaders who won’t answer questions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD Interim Chief Robert Schroeder and the city’s public safety director, Amy Hess, declined to answer questions Monday about the police department’s response to citywide protests the last nine weeks.
The standoff came to a head when lawyers representing Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s office told council members that their clients, Schroeder and Hess, should not be required to testify because of a new civil lawsuit.
Rep. Attica Scott filed the lawsuit Thursday against Fischer, Schroeder and LMPD officers for alleged use-of-force violations during the protests that at times became violent.
Metro Councilman Brent Ackerson said the attorneys used the new lawsuit as an excuse not to have to tell the public the truth.
The attorneys for Hess and Schroeder said that any questions should be asked behind closed doors and not in a public setting. Ackerson declined, saying the public has a right to see and hear exactly what goes on with its police department. He vowed that the questioning will not be hidden from the public, and that the testimony will never be taken in an executive session.
Schroeder’s attorney said that making the chief testify, even about the department’s response to the protests, would be a “violation of the chief’s right to privacy.”
The attorneys stated that state law allowed for their clients to waive the option of testifying behind closed doors and do so in public. Neither Schroeder nor Hess agreed to waive that right and testify.
After it was clear that both Hess and Schreoder were not going to answer any questions, Ackerson told them, “there’s the door.”
Hess and Schroeder’s attorney argued that state law prevented their clients from publicly testifying about cases currently being litigated. The council’s own attorney said their interpretation of the law was wrong and that it was overbearing and overly broad. The council’s attorney said that if the law was to be used the way that Schroeder and Hess’s attorneys said, then any public official could hide behind any lawsuit filed indefinitely.
Councilman Anthony Piagentini added that it was not a "shocker" that Fischer's administration would find a way to not have to answer any questions and provide as little information as possible.
"You, the public, will never get the truth," Piagentini said.
The questions were expected to revolve around a number of issues, from LMPD’s use of force during protests to who gave stand-down orders to officers during looting of downtown businesses.
Council members have been vocal about trying to get answers, such as who called in the National Guard to respond the night of the shooting death of restaurant owner David McAtee, and what role did a development project play in the investigation into Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover.
The attorney representing Hess said that Hess might be able to answer questions in a public setting in 30 days, once some of the lawsuit has been worked through. Ackerson and the council’s attorney agreed there would be no guarantee that in 30 days they would not decline to answer questions again.
The committee will now discuss issuing subpoenas for both Hess and Schroeder in order to get the answers to the questions to which they believe the public has a right.
