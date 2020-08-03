Thousands expected to seek help at Louisville unemployment site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Unemployment workers from Kentucky’s capital were in Louisville Monday, helping people struggling to receive unemployment benefits.
In recent months, unemployment numbers have skyrocketed. A large number of Kentuckians have failed to receive any benefits and have been simultaneously unable to get in touch with someone able to help.
On Monday, some people were able to find the answers they were looking for.
“I made one mistake when I applied. One click of a button was my mistake,” said Lois Sinkhorn, “and it made me wait all these weeks.”
Sinkhorn said the reason she wasn’t getting benefits was an easy fix, but she just needed to talk to someone.
When she finally did, it was simple.
“It took him two seconds to redo that one click, and out the door I was,” she said of the person helping her.
Sinkhorn was one of many seeking help at UAW Local 862 Monday.
Local 862 President Todd Dunn worked with Louisville Metro Council President David James and unemployment workers out of Frankfort to set up some appointment-only assistance at 3000 Fern Valley Road.
“We have thousands of people in our own membership we have been able to help, and then we know that with 14,000 people, when you have a community such as Louisville, there’s going to be even more,” said Dunn, “and we said, hey look what can we do. With that, I said let’s call the governor. I called the governor, and I said we’d like to be able to host an opportunity here.”
A number of people walked out relieved. Some people said they're expecting backlogged benefits and new benefits in just a matter of days.
Lois Sinkhorn, who's been waiting since April, offered some advice for people who are still waiting.
“Patience,” she said, “Patience is the virtue, because if I didn’t have the patience that I’ve had for the last 12 weeks, 14 weeks, I wouldn’t have been able to make it.”
By the end of the week, UAW Local 862 hopes to help over 4500 people with unemployment benefits.
The assistance program runs through the end of the week, but no appointments are still available.
