Cards kick off fall camp, expect to have schedule set soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL football held practice number one on Tuesday morning, but the Cards still don’t know when they will kick off the season and who their opponent will be in week one.
“Your first week and a half or two weeks, you’re really working on installation and fundamentals,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. “So it really doesn’t matter who you’re gonna play, maybe a little bit. I think defensively, defensive coaches and the defensive side of the ball probably worry about about it a little bit more because they want to say, alright, what’s this team going to be running offensively, so how can we stop that?”
The Cards were originally scheduled to host N.C. State on Wednesday, September 2. Last week the ACC announced that games will not start until the week of September 7, and that all league teams will play 10 conference games. UofL’s 10 opponents do not include the Wolfpack or Clemson, the Cards week two opponent on the original schedule.
“It was not very different, but it was just good to get back out there with the guys,” UofL quarterback Micale Cunningham said. “It was great weather out there today, not too hot, so I mean, guys, we had fun, flying around. The defense looked good today. The offense looked pretty good, and it’s good, getting back out there as a whole.”
Satterfield says he expects to find out the Cards 2020 schedule in the next week or so and that they could still add an 11th game. The ACC is allowing teams to play an 11th game provided it is played in the home state of the school. UofL had hoped to host it’s annual battle with UK for the Governor’s Cup, but last week the SEC announced a 10-game conference only slate.
“We would assume it’s gonna be one of the teams on our schedule, one of the other teams,” Satterfield speculated. “Western Kentucky or Murray (State), so I don’t know.”
