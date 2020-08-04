Driver killed in crash involving semi on Shepherdsville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman died after police said she ran a stop sign and crashed into a semi, according to Louisville Metro police.
Officers were called to the crash on Shepherdsville Road at East Indian Trail around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Mitchell said a preliminary investigation revealed a woman driving a passenger vehicle ran a stop sign and drove under a semi.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where she died from her injuries. Her name has not been released.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
