Family, friends honor World War II veteran

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Loved ones gathered to honor the life of World War II veteran Ernie Micka on Tuesday.
Micka was the spokesperson for Honor Flight Bluegrass for the last couple of years.
Micka fought against Rommel in North African and reoutfitted in England Landing on D-Day. He was away from home for almost 5 years.
He was remembered with a full military funeral at his service at St. Bartholomew Church on Buechel Bank Road.
Following the funeral, there was a 21 Gun Salute and bagpipes at Cresthaven Cemetery in Mount Vernon.
Ernie Micka was 102-years-old.
