First Lady Britainy Beshear debuts program to donate masks for Ky. school districts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - First Lady Britainy Beshear announced a new program on Tuesday that will help Kentuckians donate facial coverings to local school districts and their students.
The program, Coverings for Kids, was announced during a Kentucky Department of Education webcast with Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman Tuesday afternoon.
First Lady Britainy Beshear as well as Governor Andy Beshear have continually mentioned the importance of wearing masks to help reduce spread of COVID-19 and their critical need in the plan to reopen schools in the fall.
“As a mom, nothing is more important to me than protecting each one of Kentucky’s children, as well as the teachers and staff who work hard every day to help them learn and grow,” First Lady Beshear said. “Kentuckians generosity is unmatched, and during this pandemic this program will help ensure each school has enough masks to protect their students and staff.”
Starting on August 11, each school district would set up donation centers to receive masks and appoint local coordinators. The KDE will provide schools with a donation tracking form for intake and an outreach packet, helping to promote the program.
A release from the office of the First Lady said school districts would choose how facial coverings were distributed.
“One of my top priorities throughout this pandemic has been to safely reopen our schools,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “I am incredibly proud of how Kentuckians are stepping up to protect each other and slow the spread of COVID-19 and I am proud of Britainy for stepping up to ensure all of our children have access to face coverings we know are vital to saving lives and reopening our schools.”
School districts that will be starting with non-traditional instruction or that move into NTI later in the year can still participate in the Coverings for Kids program. According to the release, NTI districts would be able to store masks until schools reopen or distribute the masks to students during NTI for use in other mask-required settings.
Individuals who wish to donate to the program will be able to drop off bought or homemade masks to their school district’s distribution center. Both child and adult-size face coverings will be accepted.
Exact locations will be announced soon.
For more information and updates on the program, visit the Coverings for Kids website.
