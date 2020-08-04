FORECAST: Get ready for a much cooler night ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES
- WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY AM: Lows below normal in the 50s away from the city limits to lower 60s within
- WEDNESDAY: Coolest air since mid-June!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The morning fog has left us with a cloud bank overhead that will take a bit more time to break up. Partly sunny skies will develop this afternoon with a small risk for a quick shower or downpour. Highs will not warm much with most in the 70s.
Get ready for a cool night. Clouds decrease this evening, leaving us with mainly clear skies as temperatures drop into the lower 60s in the city (coolest since mid-June) and low to mid 50s outside of Louisville!
Tomorrow will be quite pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Not a drop of rain will be in sight for the middle of the week! Expect mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s Wednesday night. Some fog/clouds may increase across far southern sections. We’ll watch that.
Highs return to around 90 degrees by the weekend as rain chances slightly increase.
