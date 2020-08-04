FORECAST: A taste of fall starting tonight!

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Coolest day since mid June on Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Open up the windows and let the fresh air in Tonight as temperatures drop into the lower 60s in the city (coolest since mid-June) and low to mid 50s outside of Louisville!! Clouds decrease this evening leaving us with a mostly clear sky overnight.
Wednesday is going to be a fall preview! After a pleasantly cool morning, sunshine will boost temperatures into the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon. This will easily be the pick of the week and a great day to mow the lawn.
Wednesday night will be another pleasant one with temperatures falling back into the upper 50s and low 60s. Some scattered clouds may move into the region, especially areas south of Louisville.
Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the 80s. A weak disturbance moving across eastern Kentucky could bring a stray shower to areas south of the parkways in Kentucky. We'll monitor that small rain chance over the next few days.
Temperatures will begin to return to normal levels near 90 degrees by the weekend, which will also signal a return to scattered storm chances in the afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.