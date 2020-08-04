Funeral arrangements announced for Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Funeral arrangements are now set for Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson. He died on on July 31 at the age of 59.
Visitation will be at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 E. Spring St., New Albany from 1:00PM - 8:00PM Thursday. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30AM Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church with burial to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Jeffersonville, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Holy Family Catholic Church or Our Lady of Providence High School.
Henderson served as Floyd County Prosecutor for almost 20 years. Chief Deputy Chris Lane will serve as interim prosecutor.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.