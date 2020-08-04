Gov. Beshear reports 700 new cases, 7 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday reported 700 new cases of the coronavirus and seven more deaths across the state.
During his daily briefing in Frankfort, Beshear said that in Kentucky, there have now been 32,197 total cases of the virus that has killed more than 150,000 Americans.
The governor also reported the state has administered more than 650,000 tests. Currently, 638 Kentuckians are in a hospital, being treated for the coronavirus, and 135 are in an ICU.
The state’s positivity rate is 5.24 percent.
Of the new cases, 18 are under the age of 5, including a 2-month-old.
A day after the governor described July as a “rough” month in terms of the number of cases, Beshear warned that a spike in deaths typically follows a spike in cases a couple weeks later.
“It’s probably going to be a really hard August,” he said.
Beshear said his team is seeing a leveling off of cases, but couldn’t commit to a timetable for loosening the restaurant and bar restrictions he reinstalled last week. Also Tuesday, speaking just a few hours after the Indianapolis 500 announced its rescheduled race would not be open to fans this month, he said he’s not yet sure how he feels about fans attending the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
